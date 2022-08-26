Watch Now
Forest blaze northeast of Los Angeles partly contained

A fire in the mountains above foothill suburbs northeast of Los Angeles is 20% contained after growing to 149 acres.
Posted at 8:40 AM, Aug 26, 2022
GLENDORA, Calif. (AP) — A fire in the mountains above foothill suburbs northeast of Los Angeles was 20% contained Friday after growing to 149 acres (60 hectares).

The East Fire erupted Thursday afternoon in the San Gabriel Mountains, north of the city of Glendora, Angeles National Forest officials said.

No structures were threatened and there were no evacuation orders.

The fire was burning in brush, chaparral and grass along the east fork of the San Gabriel River.

The National Weather Service said high pressure and above-normal temperatures will continue in Southern California until a low-pressure system crossing Northern California on Saturday brings a cooling trend along with gusty onshore winds.

Significant warming was predicted to return Tuesday or Wednesday.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.