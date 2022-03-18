Watch
Generals Highway reopens between Sequoia, Kings Canyon

Western Wildfires
Noah Berger/AP
FILE - Sequoia trees stand in Lost Grove along Generals Highway as the KNP Complex Fire burns about 15 miles away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Sequoia National Park, Calif.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 13:44:43-04

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The Generals Highway between Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks has opened to the public for the first time since a major wildfire last year.

The reopening Friday allows travel between the Grant Grove area of Kings Canyon and the Giant Forest area of Sequoia. The National Park Service cautions that travelers should carry chains because a storm could bring snow this weekend.

Some road and trail closures along the highway may still be in effect due to impacts of the 2021 KNP Complex Fire. The complex was formed by two fires that merged in September. It was fully contained in December after killing thousands of sequoias.

