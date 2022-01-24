Watch
Hundreds evacuated as fire burns near Big Sur

Nic Coury/AP
The Colorado Fire burns under Rocky Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
California Wildfire
Posted at 6:25 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 09:25:46-05

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of residents have been evacuated as crews battle a wildfire in rugged mountains along the California coast that forced the closure of the main roadway near Big Sur.

One structure was damaged by the blaze that broke out Friday in a canyon and quickly spread toward the sea, fanned by strong winds.

The blaze dubbed the Colorado Fire is 25% contained Sunday after burning at least 1.6 square miles of brush and redwood trees. Evacuation orders were in place for about 500 residents of a sparsely populated area between Carmel and Big Sur.

Authorities closed a stretch of Highway 1 with no estimated time for reopening.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.