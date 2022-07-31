Mesa Fire breaks out near Lake Isabella

(KERO) — A wildfire broke out Saturday afternoon just four to five miles east of Bodfish along Erskine Creek Road at Willow Gultch.

The Kern County Fire Department responded to the area at around 4:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

According to reports, the Mesa Fire is now at 220 acres and the fire department is redirecting resources to see if there are any needs for structure protection.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that Highway 178 is closed at Erskine Creek Road.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.