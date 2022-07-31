Watch Now
Mesa Fire breaks out near Lake Isabella

Posted at 8:11 PM, Jul 30, 2022
(KERO) — A wildfire broke out Saturday afternoon just four to five miles east of Bodfish along Erskine Creek Road at Willow Gultch.

The Kern County Fire Department responded to the area at around 4:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

According to reports, the Mesa Fire is now at 220 acres and the fire department is redirecting resources to see if there are any needs for structure protection.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that Highway 178 is closed at Erskine Creek Road.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.