Mosquito Fire blazes through 41 thousand acres, forcing more evacuation orders

The fire is now 10 percent contained as of Sunday morning
Posted at 10:54 AM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 13:55:52-04

(KERO) — The massive mosquito fire in El Dorado and Placer counties have now spread to 41 thousand acres as of Sunday morning.

Now on it's fifth day, the fire is at 10% containment. This as wind speeds continue to increase in the area, forcing more evacuation orders.

Saturday morning marked a noticeable drop in temperature, which cleared out some smoke and allowed more fire crews to access the fire.

