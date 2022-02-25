Watch
New California rules aim to lower property insurance rates

California Home Insurance Wildfires
Ethan Swope/AP
FILE — In this Sept. 23, 2021, file photo flames consume a house near Old Oregon Trail as the Fawn Fire burns about 10 miles north of Redding in Shasta County, Calif. California's insurance commissioner has announced new rules aimed at lowering premiums for people who improve their property to resist wildfires.
Posted at 2:33 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 17:33:22-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's insurance commissioner has announced new rules aimed at lowering premiums for people who improve their property to resist wildfires.

Ricardo Lara said Friday the new rules will require insurance companies to factor property owners’ improvements into the pricing of residential and commercial coverage. He said the new rules could take effect this summer.

Friday’s announcement follows last week’s news that the state is setting new insurance standards. Those new standards include a fire-resistant roof, at least 5 feet of defensible space around a home, a clearly defined evacuation route in a neighborhood and removal of vegetation overgrowth.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.