Oak Fire grows to more than 15,000 acres

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — UPDATE (7:30 AM): According to the Associated Press: Firefighters significantly slowed the spread of a smoky wildfire burning near Yosemite National Park.

Thousands of residents of remote mountain communities are still under evacuation orders Monday.

Crews “made good headway” against the Oak Fire, according to a Sunday night incident report. By Sunday night, the blaze had consumed more than 25 square miles of forest.

The Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County has now consumed more than 15,000 acres since it began on Friday.

The cause remains under investigation and Cal Fire officials say this wildfire is 0% contained.

It's already destroyed 10 structures, damaged five others, and is threatening more than 3,200 other structures.

Family learns fate of home

One family on Sunday learned the fate of their home: that many of their belongings are now gone..

But some, like Steve and Andrea Ward, say a few of their most prized possessions are still around.

Like a sign that Steve recently fixed up.

"Just to see that space, i honestly thought it was going to be burnt to the ground. I’m surprised it’s still standing," said andrea ward.

A wooden arch also stood in front of their home where the two said "I do."

Now only part of the base remains with the rest destroyed in the flames.

But while their home has now been transformed into dark gray ashes, the couple says it's the memories that bring them hope of a brighter tomorrow.

State of Emergency declared

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Mariposa County over the weekend.

He also announced California secured a fire management assistance grant from FEMA to bring more resources to the state.

That federal grant will allow local, state, and tribal agencies to apply for reimbursement for up to 75 percent of their costs for fighting the wildfire.

The grant is provided through the president's disaster relief fund and administered through the governor's office of emergency services.