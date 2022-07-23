Oak Fire spreads across Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY, CALIF — The Central Valley cannot catch a break with wildfires. This time, the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, just north of Fresno, erupted Friday afternoon, since burning 4,350 acres.

That blaze has now reached the Sierra National Forest threatening house structures and native wildlife, and prompting road closures and evacuations.

Residents say the fire moved so quickly that evacuation orders came down shortly after the blaze started to spread.

"The sheriffs department came out and got horses, and the Mariposa County SPCA, they take evacuations for smaller animals," said Jersey Dale resident, Chaela Baker.

As of this Saturday morning, the Oak Fire is at zero percent containment.

This is the third wildfire in Mariposa county in two weeks.