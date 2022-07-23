Watch Now
NewsWildfires

Actions

Oak Fire spreads across Mariposa County

This is the third wildfire in Mariposa county in two weeks.
Videos
Oak Fire update
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 14:12:54-04

MARIPOSA COUNTY, CALIF  — The Central Valley cannot catch a break with wildfires. This time, the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, just north of Fresno, erupted Friday afternoon, since burning 4,350 acres.

That blaze has now reached the Sierra National Forest threatening house structures and native wildlife, and prompting road closures and evacuations.

Residents say the fire moved so quickly that evacuation orders came down shortly after the blaze started to spread.

"The sheriffs department came out and got horses, and the Mariposa County SPCA, they take evacuations for smaller animals," said Jersey Dale resident, Chaela Baker.

As of this Saturday morning, the Oak Fire is at zero percent containment.

This is the third wildfire in Mariposa county in two weeks.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.