Plant Fire near Lebec now 90% contained

Posted at 9:04 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 12:08:38-04

LEBEC, Calif. (FILE) — The Plant Fire off Interstate 5 and Grapevine Road near Lebec has been burning for two days now.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, there were multiple spots along the Grapevine where brush caught fire Friday and Saturday most being put out within hours. But the vegetation that caught flame early Saturday morning is now covering 517 acres.

California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon tweeted out photos over the weekend showing crews fighting the fire and closing some lanes of the I-5.

The fire is still going but no roadways are currently impacted.

According to the latest updates, the fire is now 90 percent contained, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire safety tips while driving

Triple-A says that the possibility of brush fires happening is higher this time of year and that's why they're encouraging everyone to remain alert and informed on the roadways.

Doug Shupe, spokesperson for the Auto Club of Southern California says that if you're driving and come across smoky or foggy conditions on the road the first step is to slow down and switch to your low beam headlights.

"That will give you more distance to come to an abrupt stop should you need to. It’s really important that you turn on those low beam headlights so that you can see what’s coming up ahead of you and also so that other vehicles can see your vehicle.”

Shupe adds that prior to heading out drivers should make sure that their vehicles are in good working order. Check your headlights, tail lights, turn signals, and tire tread.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.