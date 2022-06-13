Plant Fire near Lebec now 90% contained

LEBEC, Calif. (FILE) — The Plant Fire off Interstate 5 and Grapevine Road near Lebec has been burning for two days now.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, there were multiple spots along the Grapevine where brush caught fire Friday and Saturday most being put out within hours. But the vegetation that caught flame early Saturday morning is now covering 517 acres.

California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon tweeted out photos over the weekend showing crews fighting the fire and closing some lanes of the I-5.

CHP Fort Tejon units are working an incident on southbound I-5, north of Fort Tejon. The far right lane is closed at this location for emergency crews. Please avoid the area if at all possible. Travel safe. pic.twitter.com/8iL4OlUIFk — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) June 11, 2022

The fire is still going but no roadways are currently impacted.

According to the latest updates, the fire is now 90 percent contained, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire safety tips while driving

Triple-A says that the possibility of brush fires happening is higher this time of year and that's why they're encouraging everyone to remain alert and informed on the roadways.

Doug Shupe, spokesperson for the Auto Club of Southern California says that if you're driving and come across smoky or foggy conditions on the road the first step is to slow down and switch to your low beam headlights.

"That will give you more distance to come to an abrupt stop should you need to. It’s really important that you turn on those low beam headlights so that you can see what’s coming up ahead of you and also so that other vehicles can see your vehicle.”

Shupe adds that prior to heading out drivers should make sure that their vehicles are in good working order. Check your headlights, tail lights, turn signals, and tire tread.