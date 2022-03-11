Watch
Sequoia National Park fully reopens Giant Forest

Daniel Jeffcoach/National Park Service via AP, File
FILE - In this photo provided by the National Park Service, an NPS employee and a journalist explore an area of Redwood Canyon that burned during the KNP complex fire in Kings Canyon National Park, Calif., on Nov. 7, 2021. Sequoia National Park is reopening its Giant Forest area, three months after extraordinary efforts saved the grove as Northern California wildfires destroyed thousands of other redwoods.
Posted at 8:32 AM, Mar 11, 2022
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Sequoia National Park has fully reopened the Giant Forest area that was threatened by a huge wildfire last year.

Giant Forest was closed to the public in mid-September due to the KNP Complex Fire, which burned more than 137 square miles, mostly within Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks. Giant Forest had been open on a limited schedule since Dec. 11.

The park advises visitors to bring all the water and food they will need because there currently is no potable water or food available in Giant Forest.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.