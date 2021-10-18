Watch
Southern California fire 80% contained, residents return

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
A helicopter drops water on a wildfire Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Goleta, Calif.
Posted at 10:23 AM, Oct 18, 2021
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Residents who fled the Alisal Fire west of Santa Barbara have been allowed to return home. All evacuation orders and warnings were canceled Sunday afternoon.

The fire is 80% contained Monday and its size is holding at about 27 square miles. The fire erupted in the Santa Ynez Mountains during high winds on Oct. 11. In the Sierra Nevada, the KNP complex fire is 55% contained and no forward movement is expected Monday.

Officials say Kings Canyon National Park is reopening but developed areas of Sequoia National Park remain closed. Closures of Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument remain in effect.

