Southern California wildfire that shut U.S.101 declared out

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
In this Oct. 13, 2021, file photo, an air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire in Goleta, Calif. The Alisal Fire in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara has officially been declared out.
California Wildfires
Posted at 12:39 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 15:39:13-05

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire in Santa Barbara County that burned a total of 27 square miles and had forced a key highway to close earlier this year has been officially declared out, officials said Friday.

Los Padres National Forest Officials said the Alisal Fire, which started during high winds on Oct. 11, was fully contained on Nov. 20 and that no smoke, flames or hot spots had been observed for more than 30 days.

The blaze in the Santa Ynez mountains shut down U.S. 101 highway for several days in October after winds blasted flames down the face of the mountain range toward the Pacific Ocean and jumped the scenic roadway.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.