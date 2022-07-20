Watch Now
Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park now at 58% containment

Firefighters continue to make progress in their efforts to keep a wildfire burning in Yosemite National Park in check increasing and strengthening containment lines around the blaze.
Posted at 5:38 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 20:38:40-04

The Washburn Fire is now just over 4,900 acres, unchanged from the previous day’s estimates by the National Park Service and the National Interagency Fire Center. Containment has increased to 58 percent.

The fire began July 7th along the Washburn Trail within the Mariposa grove of iconic giant sequoia trees.

The southern area of Yosemite National Park remains closed to the general public.

