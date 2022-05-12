Watch
Wildfire destroys more than a dozen homes in Orange County

New Mexico wildfire grows
A brush fire quickly spread, tearing through an Orange County neighborhood and destroyed more than a dozen homes so far. It's just one of many wildfires burning throughout the West.
Posted at 7:10 AM, May 12, 2022
More people in northern New Mexico are being warned they might have to flee as a wildfire heads toward mountain resort towns.

Fire officials said at a briefing Wednesday night that the fastest moving flames were heading farther northeast, away from the area's biggest population center in Taos. But evacuations continued to expand southeast of there and officials warned another windy day was forecast Thursday before weather conditions are expected to improve.

In Southern California, a wildfire erupted Wednesday in the coastal community of Laguna Niguel and burned more than 20 homes, many of them multimillion-dollar mansions. No injuries were reported.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.