Wildfire in Napa Valley forces evacuations

NAPA VALLEY, Calif. (KERO) — Firefighters are still battling a vegetation fire that started Tuesday afternoon and is forcing evacuations in Napa Valley.

According to Cal Fire, the fire has now spread to 570 acres and as of Tuesday night was only 5% contained.

Cal Fire saying it's been a challenge to get firefighters to the area, because Napa Valley is full of slopes and hills.

Officials have issued an evacuation order for the neighboring areas and closed off hiking trails.

Napa County has also set up evacuation centers but officials say they're short on supplies for families like food, water, and charging stations.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire is being called the Old Fire and was first reported on Old Soda Springs Road.