Watch
NewsWildfires

Actions

Wildfire in Napa Valley forces evacuations

Cal Fire: Fire is only 5% contained
Firefighters are still responding to a vegetation fire that's forcing evacuations in Napa Valley. The fire started Tuesday afternoon and according to Cal Fire has now spread to 570 acres.
Posted at 6:46 AM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 09:46:04-04

NAPA VALLEY, Calif. (KERO) — Firefighters are still battling a vegetation fire that started Tuesday afternoon and is forcing evacuations in Napa Valley.

According to Cal Fire, the fire has now spread to 570 acres and as of Tuesday night was only 5% contained.

Cal Fire saying it's been a challenge to get firefighters to the area, because Napa Valley is full of slopes and hills.

Officials have issued an evacuation order for the neighboring areas and closed off hiking trails.

Napa County has also set up evacuation centers but officials say they're short on supplies for families like food, water, and charging stations.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire is being called the Old Fire and was first reported on Old Soda Springs Road.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.