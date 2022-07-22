Wildfire near Aromas forces evacuations

AROMAS, Calif. (KERO) — A wildfire is burning east of Aromas in San Benito County and is forcing evacuations.

Two fires initially broke out at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The first fire was contained after burning 50 acres. The second is still burning and has grown to at least 86 acres and is 10 percent contained as of Friday morning.

One home has been destroyed and four more are threatened.

Crews are attacking the flames with air resources.

No injuries have been reported and the cause is under investigation.