Wildfire near Aromas forces evacuations

Posted at 6:38 AM, Jul 22, 2022
AROMAS, Calif. (KERO) — A wildfire is burning east of Aromas in San Benito County and is forcing evacuations.

Two fires initially broke out at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The first fire was contained after burning 50 acres. The second is still burning and has grown to at least 86 acres and is 10 percent contained as of Friday morning.

One home has been destroyed and four more are threatened.

Crews are attacking the flames with air resources.

No injuries have been reported and the cause is under investigation.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.