Wildfire rages in Southern California coastal mountains

Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP
In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a hand crew works on a hill to extinguish a fire Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Goleta, Calif.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Oct 13, 2021
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire raging through Southern California coastal mountains is a threat to ranches and rural homes and is keeping Highway 101 shut down.

The Alisal Fire covers more than 22 square miles Wednesday in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara. The number of firefighters has nearly doubled to 1,300, but containment remains at just 5%.

Properties being protected include Rancho del Cielo, which was once owned by Ronald and Nancy Reagan and was known as the Western White House during his presidency. The 688-acre ranch sits atop the mountain range, above the flames feeding on dense chaparral.

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.