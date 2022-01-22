Watch
Wildfire sparks in Big Sur, closes Highway 1

At 1,500 acres as of Saturday morning
Nic Coury/AP
The Colorado Fire burns along below Rocky Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Posted at 12:26 PM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 15:26:09-05

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A wind-driven wildfire in coastal California has forced evacuations in the sparsely populated Big Sur area. The fire broke out Friday night in a canyon. Pushed by strong winds, it jumped Pacific Coast Highway and burned toward the sea. Fire officials say they have contained at least 5% of the 1,500-acre blaze. Authorities also shut a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway, including Bixby Bridge, the iconic concrete bridge that has been featured in car commercials, movies and TV shows. Strong winds were recorded across the San Francisco Bay Area and a swath of the Sierra Nevada overnight, knocking down trees and power lines and causing outages in numerous neighborhoods.

According to Caltrans, the highway is closed near the entrance to Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur to Rio Road in Carmel.

