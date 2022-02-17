Watch
Winds fan wildfire in eastern California's Owens Valley

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File
Posted at 8:45 AM, Feb 17, 2022
OWENS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire continues to burn actively in eastern California’s remote Owens Valley but firefighters have kept it from destroying or damaging any buildings.

Cal Fire says the fire is estimated to have scorched more than 4 square miles as of early Thursday morning.

The blaze erupted Wednesday near Eastern Sierra Regional Airport just outside the town of Bishop and winds drove it south toward the small town of Big Pine, where evacuations were ordered for the east side of the community.

More than 430 personnel, six air tankers, and a helicopter are fighting the fire.

