(KERO) — The Windy Fire continues to impact the Sequoia National Forest. The fire has burned over 85,000 acres and remains only 2-percent contained.

According to a statement released by the California Interagency Incident Management Team, "the fire is burning on the Tule River Indian Reservation and the Sequoia National Forest, including the Giant Sequoia National Monument. The fire perimeter increased 7,000 acres in the last 24 hours."

The worst part of the fire is reportedly on the southwest side near Sugarloaf Peak and on the southeast side near Marshall Meadow and Bull Run Meadow. The fire is also active along Speas Ridge southward towards Tobias Peak.

WINDY FIRE EVACUATION MAP:

EVACUATIONS ORDERS: The following information is from the Tulare County Sherriff’s Office:

The communities of Sugarloaf, Sugarloaf Mountain Park, Sugarloaf Saw Mill, White River, Idlewild, Posey, Panorama Heights, Poso, Balance Rock, Spear Creek, from the existing Hot Springs Evacuation Order west to King George Peak, south to County M56, including Oak Flat, Twin Peak, to Vincent Ranch at the Tulare-Kern Counties Border, east to Portuguese Peak, and back north to Dunlap Meadow.

California Hot Springs and Pine Flat areas. The evacuation order includes M-504 at Tyler Creek, Southeast to Pine Flat, West to M-56 and Fire Control Road, North up Tyler Creek Road. This includes structures, side roads, and attached roads.

Camp Nelson and surrounding communities.

Johnsondale and Camp Whitsett, including M107 at Dome Rock, east to Lloyd Meadow Road (FS Road 22S82), south to M99 at Sherman Pass Road, west to M107 and M50.

Ponderosa and Quaking Aspen. The warning area includes M107 at Dome Rock, north to Highway 190/M90 at North Road (FS Road 21S50), east to Route 21S05, at Needles Trail, south to Lloyd Meadow at Lower Peppermint Road (FS Road 22S82).

The areas of McNally’s. From Sherman Pass Road to Corral Creek.

EVACUATION WARNING: Both sides of the Kern River from the Gold Ledge Campground south to River Kern, Tulare County, at the Tulare/Kern border. This warning will include all private properties, businesses, residences, structures, campsites, campgrounds, Forest Service roads, access roads, attached roads, and trails.



ROAD CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS:

At Jack Ranch Road and Old Stage Road

Highway 190 and Rio Vista

MT99 at Gold Ledge Campground

MT56 at Fountain Springs

The KNP Complex Fire which is also threatening the giant sequoias remains 8-percent contained and has torched nearly 47,000 acres.