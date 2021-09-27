Watch
NewsWildfires

Actions

Windy Fire continues to impact the Sequoia National Forest

items.[0].image.alt
Mike McMillan/AP
In this photo provided by Mike McMillan, firefighters battle the Windy Fire near Johnsondale, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The Windy Fire has burned through nearly 57 square miles (148 square kilometers) on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in Sequoia National Forest, including Giant Sequoia National Monument. Ignited by lightning on Sept. 9, the Windy Fire has forced evacuation of of small forest communities but no privately owned structures had burned as of Thursday morning. (Mike McMillan via AP)
Western Wildfires
Posted at 11:58 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 15:13:56-04

(KERO) — The Windy Fire continues to impact the Sequoia National Forest. The fire has burned over 85,000 acres and remains only 2-percent contained.

According to a statement released by the California Interagency Incident Management Team, "the fire is burning on the Tule River Indian Reservation and the Sequoia National Forest, including the Giant Sequoia National Monument. The fire perimeter increased 7,000 acres in the last 24 hours."

Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery

Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: The Windy Fire

12:07 PM, Sep 27, 2021

The worst part of the fire is reportedly on the southwest side near Sugarloaf Peak and on the southeast side near Marshall Meadow and Bull Run Meadow. The fire is also active along Speas Ridge southward towards Tobias Peak.

WINDY FIRE EVACUATION MAP:

Windy Fire Evacuation Map

EVACUATIONS ORDERS: The following information is from the Tulare County Sherriff’s Office:
  • The communities of Sugarloaf, Sugarloaf Mountain Park, Sugarloaf Saw Mill, White River, Idlewild, Posey, Panorama Heights, Poso, Balance Rock, Spear Creek, from the existing Hot Springs Evacuation Order west to King George Peak, south to County M56, including Oak Flat, Twin Peak, to Vincent Ranch at the Tulare-Kern Counties Border, east to Portuguese Peak, and back north to Dunlap Meadow.
  • California Hot Springs and Pine Flat areas. The evacuation order includes M-504 at Tyler Creek, Southeast to Pine Flat, West to M-56 and Fire Control Road, North up Tyler Creek Road. This includes structures, side roads, and attached roads.
  • Camp Nelson and surrounding communities.
  • Johnsondale and Camp Whitsett, including M107 at Dome Rock, east to Lloyd Meadow Road (FS Road 22S82), south to M99 at Sherman Pass Road, west to M107 and M50.
  • Ponderosa and Quaking Aspen. The warning area includes M107 at Dome Rock, north to Highway 190/M90 at North Road (FS Road 21S50), east to Route 21S05, at Needles Trail, south to Lloyd Meadow at Lower Peppermint Road (FS Road 22S82).
  • The areas of McNally’s. From Sherman Pass Road to Corral Creek.

EVACUATION WARNING: Both sides of the Kern River from the Gold Ledge Campground south to River Kern, Tulare County, at the Tulare/Kern border. This warning will include all private properties, businesses, residences, structures, campsites, campgrounds, Forest Service roads, access roads, attached roads, and trails.

ROAD CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS:
  • At Jack Ranch Road and Old Stage Road
  • Highway 190 and Rio Vista
  • MT99 at Gold Ledge Campground
  • MT56 at Fountain Springs

The KNP Complex Fire which is also threatening the giant sequoias remains 8-percent contained and has torched nearly 47,000 acres.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.