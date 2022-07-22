Watch Now
NewsWildfires

Yosemite National Park wildfire 79% contained

National Park Service via AP
FILE - In this photo provided by the National Park Service, smoke from the Washburn Fire rises in the Studhorse area of Yosemite National Park, Calif., Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Posted at 9:16 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 12:16:19-04

WAWONA, Calif. (AP)  — Firefighters have made significant progress against a wildfire that began in Yosemite National Park and burned into the Sierra National Forest.

The Washburn Fire was 79% contained Friday after burning about 7.5 square miles (19.4 square kilometers) of forest.

The fire broke out July 7 and forced the closure of the southern entrance to Yosemite and evacuation of the community of Wawona as it burned on the edge of Mariposa Grove, home to hundreds of giant sequoias.

Wawona Road is tentatively set to reopen on Saturday, according to the park website.

