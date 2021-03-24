Cargo ship turns sideways in Suez Canal, blocking one of world's most vital shipping routes

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A massive cargo ship has turned sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal, blocking traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping.

Traffic on the narrow waterway dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula stopped Tuesday after the MV Ever Given, a Panamanian ship, got stuck.

Evergreen Marine Corp., a Taiwan-based shipping company, told the Associated Press that the ship was overcome by high winds when it entered the Suez Canal. None of its containers had sunk and no sailors were reportedly injured in the incident.

Egyptian officials also told the Associated Press that high winds played a factor in the incident.

Around 10% of the world’s trade flows through the waterway, meaning a long-term blockage could cause serious delays in the shipping of food, fuel and manufactured goods between Europe and Asia.

An Egyptian official warned Wednesday it could take at least two days to clear the ship.