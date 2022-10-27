German government plans to legalize recreational cannabis

Germany is gearing up to legalize cannabis for recreational use.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced plans that could possibly legalize the recreational use of cannabis for adults, CNBC and The Washington Post reported.

According to the media outlets, the plans included allowing adults to have three cannabis plants each for home cultivation and to possess up to 30 grams of marijuana.

The plan must first be approved by the European Commission, The Washington Post reported.

If passed, Germany would be the second European Union to legalize cannabis after Malta, CNBC reported.

The country's Health Minister, Karl Lauterbach, said the plan could become law in 2024, BBC reported.

"Cannabis legalization is necessary if we are to end our unsuccessful fight against drug-related crime. The law will also reduce consumption, particularly among young people. The goal is better health and less consumption," Lauterbach said in a tweet.

Under the new plan, the cannabis would be sold to anyone over the age of 18 in "licensed specialist shops," The Post reported.

The news outlets reported that Germany already allows cannabis to be used for medicinal purposes.

