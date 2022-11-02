Lions escape enclosure forcing zoo to go on lockdown

A zoo in Sydney, Australia went on lockdown with guests inside after multiple lions managed to escape from their enclosure and go roaming around.

Veterinarians at the Taronga Zoo had to tranquilize the large cats before bringing them back to their enclosure after they were able to break through a fence to escape.

Five lions were able to get out, including an adult lion and four cubs.

They were found roaming near the zoo's main lion exhibit, and were said to have only been roaming for a little less than ten minutes.

Taronga Zoo staff put the zoo on lockdown and guests were forced to stay where they were while staff worked to get the animals back into their enclosure.

No guests or staff reported injuries.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the escape and how the large cats were able to break through a fence.

The zoo returned to normal operations after the incident, Nine News Australia reported.