Military plane crash in Philippines leaves 31 dead, 50 people rescued

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine military says at least 31 people have been killed and 50 rescued after a C-130 aircraft carrying combat troops crashed while landing in a southern province.

Sunday's crash near Jolo airport in Sulu province killed 29 army soldiers on board and two civilians on the ground.

Officials said some soldiers were seen jumping off the aircraft before it crashed and exploded around noon.

The military said 17 soldiers remained unaccounted for by nightfall.

A regional military commander said it was unlikely that the aircraft took hostile fire. He cited witnesses as saying the plane apparently overshot the runway, then crashed in the periphery of the airport.