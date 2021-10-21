Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

South Korea's first 1st domestically made space rocket fails to deliver payload into orbit

items.[0].image.alt
AP
The Nuri rocket, the first domestically produced space rocket, sits on its launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. South Korea was preparing to test-launch its first domestically produced space rocket Thursday in what officials describe as an important step in its pursuit of a satellite launch program. (Korea Pool via AP)
South Korea Space Rocket launch
Posted at 11:48 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 11:29:09-04

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's first domestically produced space rocket launched off the pad in Goheung but ultimately failed on its quest to deliver a dummy payload into orbit in its first test launch on Thursday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in still described the test as an "excellent accomplishment" that takes the country a step further in its pursuit of a space launch program.

According to Reuters, the three-stage Nuri rocket rose from the launch pad at 5 p.m. local time Thursday. The spacecraft reached its desired altitude, but officials said the final stage appeared to shut down 40-50 seconds early. That meant that the payload did not reach the speed needed to get to its intended target.

Reuters says that officials are investigating whether a lack of pressure inside the fuel tank or control computer malfunctions were to blame for the shutdown.

"It's not long before we'll be able to launch it exactly into the target trajectory," Moon said, according to a transcript. "The 'Korea Space Age' is approaching."

South Korea is trying to become the 10th nation to send a satellite into space with its own technology. Officials say such an ability would be crucial for the country's space ambitions. Those ambitions include acquiring its own military intelligence satellites and sending a probe to the moon by 2030.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Spooktacular Costume Contest

Enter to Win Free Pizza!