Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan's Abe

TOKYO (AP — Japanese media say prosecutors have formally charged the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder.

Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested immediately after Abe was shot while giving a campaign speech in July. A mental evaluation ended Tuesday, and prosecutors say it found he was fit to stand trial.

Police say Yamagami told them he killed Abe because of his apparent links to a religious group he hated.

Some Japanese have expressed sympathy for Yamagami, especially children of followers of the Unification Church, which is known for pressuring adherents into making big donations and is considered a cult in Japan.

The investigation also revealed years of cozy ties between Abe’s political party and the church.