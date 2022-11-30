UNESCO adds French baguette to its Intangible Cultural Heritage list

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has solidified the French baguette as a part of food culture history by adding it to its list of "Intangible Cultural Heritage" items.

UNESCO experts met in Morocco this week to vote to put the French culinary staple on its list as France's culture ministry warned of a "continuous decline" in traditional bakeries.

The French government found that around 400 traditional bakeries have closed each year over the last 50 years.

“It is important that these craft knowledge and social practices can continue to exist in the future,” said Audrey Azoulay, who is a former French culture minister and a UNESCO chief.

In celebration of the news, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted a black and white photo of a boy running down a street holding a large French baguette in his arm.

UNESCO explained the designation further saying, "Cultural heritage does not end at monuments and collections of objects. It also includes traditions or living expressions inherited from our ancestors and passed on to our descendants."

The statement said, "While fragile, intangible cultural heritage is an important factor in maintaining cultural diversity in the face of growing globalization."

The French government plans to create an artisanal baguette day that will be called "Open Bakehouse Day."