Volcano erupts on Spanish island, spews lava that has destroyed homes

Jonathan Rodriguez/AP
Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano near El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, in the early hours of Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/ Jonathan Rodriguez)
Posted at 7:55 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 11:09:36-04

EL FUERTE, Spain (AP) — Giant rivers of lava are tumbling slowly but relentlessly toward the sea after a volcano erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma off northwest Africa.

The lava is destroying everything in its path Monday. But prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties after Sunday's eruption.

Scientists had been monitoring the area in recent days amid a surge in mostly small earthquakes.

The lava was moving at 2,300 feet per hour, according to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute.

Officials said they expected it to reach the Atlantic Ocean around sunset.

The lava left black swathes of destruction through the sparsely populated, green countryside and destroyed around 100 houses.

Officials have warned that part of the island’s southwest coast was at risk for landslides and rock falls.

The last eruption on La Palma occurred 50 years ago and lasted over three weeks, The Associated Press found.

