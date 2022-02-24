World markets take a dive, Wall Street futures down as Russia invades Ukraine

BEIJING — World stock markets have plunged, and oil prices surged by more than $8 per barrel after President Vladimir Putin launched Russian military action in Ukraine.

Market benchmarks tumbled in Europe and Asia and Wall Street futures were sharply lower.

According to CNN, Russia's main market index dropped as much as 45% Thursday before recovering some losses. Europe's largest markets saw losses between 3% and 5%.

Russia's currency, the ruble, also sank 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

CNBC reports that Dow futures fell 810 points or 2.4% ahead of the market opening on Thursday.

How a Russian invasion of Ukraine could impact your wallet

Brent crude oil jumped to over $100 per barrel on unease about possible disruption of Russian supplies. Russia and Ukraine are both top exporters of crude oil.

The European Union said it planned "massive and targeted" sanctions on Russia. U.S. President Joe Biden has also promised to increase sanctions against Russia.

Surging prices for oil and other commodities are an added worry for investors already uneasy about the possible impact of the Federal Reserve's plans to raise key interest rates in an attempt to cool inflation.