Menu

Watch
DecodeDCInternational

Actions

WWII codebreaker Alan Turing honored on UK's new 50-pound note

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this photo provided by the Bank of England on Thursday, March 25, 2021, new 50-pound notes featuring scientist Alan Turing on display. (Bank of England via AP)
Britain New Note Turing
Britain New Note Turing
Britain New Note Turing
Posted at 7:56 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 12:12:26-04

LONDON (AP) — The rainbow flag is flying proudly above the Bank of England in the heart of London’s financial district to commemorate World War II codebreaker Alan Turing, the new face of Britain’s 50-pound note.

The design of the bank note was unveiled Thursday before it is formally issued on June 23, Turing’s birthday.

The 50-pound note is the most valuable in circulation, and the Turing design is laden with high-level security features.

Turing played a pivotal role in breaking the Enigma code in World War II and was prosecuted for homosexuality after the war.

He received a posthumous apology from the British government in 2009.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive