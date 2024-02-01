NHL's Predators showcase local businesses for Black History Month

While the NHL's Nashville Predators took on the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena Wednesday night, the team also used the match as a way to highlight Black-owned businesses, artists and designers for Black History Month.

Black Candle Company owner Jessica Doaks was ecstatic that her business was one of three to be showcased Wednesday night.

"We are the minority, sometimes we're a little bit overlooked so I feel like this is a great opportunity to showcase some smaller businesses and give them that platform that they normally wouldn't have," Doaks said.

The Predators partnered with Nashville Black Market, an organization supporting Black-owned businesses in Nashville. Together, they will spotlight different vendors in the main concourse every home game this month.

Hockey players and some lucky fans also sported a new Predator logo for Black History Month. Predators graphic designer Tayshaun Hassell worked with Tennessee State University Professor Kaleena Sales to create a design that connects past Black history to the present.

"I think it's amazing to do something that's way bigger than you," said Hassell. "It serves as a moment to learn, and a moment to celebrate."

During Wednesday's game, some of the custom player-signed jerseys were auctioned off by the Predators, with all proceeds benefiting groups that promote diversity and inclusion. The team also hosted performances by local Black artists and shouted out the city's four historically Black colleges.

This story was originally published by Nikki Hauser at Scripps News Nashville.

