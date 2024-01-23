'Oppenheimer' tops all Oscar nominees with 13, 'Barbie' snags 8

After a tumultuous movie year marred by strikes and work stoppages, the Academy Awards showered nominations Tuesday on Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic, "Oppenheimer," which came away with a leading 13 nominations.

Nolan's three-hour opus, viewed as the best picture front-runner, received nods for best picture; Nolan's direction; acting nominations for Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt; and multiple honors for the craft of Nolan's J. Robert Oppenheimer drama.

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" wasn't far behind with eight nominations, including nods for best picture; Ryan Gosling for best supporting actor; and two best-song candidates in "What Was I Made For" and "I'm Just Ken." But Gerwig was surprisingly left out of the best director field.

Both Martin Scorsese's Osage epic "Killers of the Flower Moon" and Yorgos Lanthimos' Frankenstein riff "Poor Things" were also widely celebrated. "Poor Things" landed 11 nods, while "Killers of the Moon" was nominated for 10 Oscars.

Lily Gladstone, star of "Killers of the Flower Moon," became the first Native American nominated for best actress. For the 10th time, Scorsese was nominated for best director. Leonardo DiCaprio, though, was left out of best actor.

Those four contenders made for a maximalist quartet of Oscar heavyweights: Nolan's sprawling biopic. Gerwig's near-musical. Scorsese's pitch-black Western. Lanthimos' sumptuously designed fantasy. Each utilized a wide spectrum of cinematic tools to tell big, often disturbing big-screen stories. And each — even Apple's biggest-budgeted movie yet, "Killers of the Flower Moon" — had robust theatrical releases that saved streaming for months later.

The 10 films nominated for best picture were: "Oppenheimer," "Barbie," "Poor Things," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "The Holdovers," "Maestro," "American Fiction," "Past Lives," "Anatomy of a Fall" and "The Zone of Interest."

The nominees for best actress are: Annette Bening, "Nyad"; Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"; Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"; Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"; Emma Stone, "Poor Things."

The nominees for best actor are: Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"; Colman Domingo, "Rustin"; Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"; Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"; Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction."

The nominees for best supporting actress are: Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"; Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"; America Ferrera, "Barbie"; Jodie Foster, "Nyad"; Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers."

The nominees for best supporting actor: Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"; Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"; Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"; Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"; Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things."

The nominees for best director are: Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall"; Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"; Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"; Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"; Jonathan Glazer, "The Zone of Interest."

The nominees for best international film are: "Society of the Snow" (Spain); "The Zone of Interest" (United Kingdom); "The Teachers' Lounge" (Germany); "Io Capitano" (Italy) ; "Perfect Day" (Japan).

The nominees for best animated film are: "The Boy and the Heron"; "Elemental"; "Nimona"; "Robot Dreams"; "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

Among the nominated films is the Ukraine war documentary "20 Days in Mariupol," which is a joint production between The Associated Press and PBS' Frontline and will compete in the best documentary category.

Oscar season has reunited "Oppenheimer" with its summer box-office partner, "Barbie." Greta Gerwig's feminist blockbuster, easily the biggest hit of the year with more than $1.4 billion in ticket sales, shouldn't be far behind "Oppenheimer."

Historically, blockbusters have helped fuel Oscar ratings. Though the pile-up of award shows (an after-effect of last year's strikes ) could be detrimental to the Academy Awards, the Barbenheimer presence could help lift the March 10 telecast on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host, with the ceremony moved up an hour, to 7 p.m. ET.

