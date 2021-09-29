Original ‘Law & Order’ Is Coming Back After 11 Years And Picking Up Where It Left Off

The original “Law & Order” TV series is returning to NBC more than a decade after its last episode aired.

A statement from the show’s production company, Wolf Entertainment, confirmed the return of the original series, which ran from 1990 through 2010. If you were a fan of the crime procedural, it sounds like you can expect more of what you loved about the original.

“Season 21 will continue where the show left off in 2010, with the classic format that explores two separate, yet equally important groups: ‘the police who investigate crimes and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders,'” the statement says.

However, Wolf did not announce whether any of the original cast members will return, or when the show will air.

“Law & Order” starred the late Jerry Orbach, as well as Chris Noth, Jesse L. Martin, Angie Harmon and Sam Waterston and others. Over the years, the show earned 50 Emmy nominations (and won six) and inspired a slate of spin-offs, including “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” which is now in its 23rd season.

Wolf Entertainment tweeted the news of the re-launch using the title cards and the iconic “Dun Dun” that leads into the show’s theme music:

Reaction to the news spread across social media quickly.

“Law & Order” fans tweeted pleas to bring back members of the original cast, possible plot ideas and their joy at the return of the show that started their obsession with crime dramas.

Twitter user @VioletL_Phoenix shared a GIF of the Orbach as Detective Lennie Briscoe to celebrate the news.

Massively Excited! Miss the mothership’s format so much! Thank you Mr Wolf & crew! pic.twitter.com/5cw87FX7iv — â· EncyclopediaVi ∞ The_Genre_is_BTS (@VioletL_Phoenix) September 29, 2021

NBC executives also shared their enthusiasm for the return of one of the network’s most beloved series.

“Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating,” Susan Rovner, chair of entertainment content at NBC Universal television and streaming, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Bringing “Law & Order” back has been in the works for a while, according to THR. Back in 2015, the publication asked Waterston about the possibility of coming back to the show where he starred for 16 years as DA Jack McCoy.

“You’re darn right. Sure, I’d love it,” Waterston told THR.

AP Photo/Reed Saxon

Are you excited about the return of the original “Law & Order?”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.