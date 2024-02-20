Parkland school shooting survivor mocks Trump sneaker launch

A survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, mocked former President Donald Trump for launching a line of sneakers amid his third presidential campaign.

David Hogg, who became a boisterous advocate for new gun laws following the shooting, launched a new website under the address shoptrumpsneakers.com.Instead of the link leading people to purchase a pair of Trump's sneakers, it redirects to The Shotline's website. The Shotline campaign involves sending stories from gun violence victims to members of Congress to urge them to enact gun control legislation.

"I just bought http://shoptrumpsneakers.com," Hogg wrote on X. "I have redirected you to a page to call your member of congress. The twist is the person who makes the call is a victim of gun violence, whose voice has been re-created with AI to call for gun safety."

Last week, at an event known as Sneaker Con in Philadelphia, Trump unveiled a pair of Trump-branded sneakers dubbed the "Never Surrender High Tops."

The gold kicks with a 'T' on the tongue and side and an American flag on the back, priced at $399, have already sold out on a new website. Only 1,000 pairs were available, and they were listed as "super limited."

Hogg has been vocal in his opposition to numerous conservatives, including Trump, since the 2018 shooting.

In the weeks following the shooting, Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham apologized after accusing the then 17-year-old activist of whining after he said in an interview he was rejected from four colleges.

The incident prompted advertisers such as Wayfair to pull ads from her show.

