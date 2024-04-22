Pepsi is launching two new summery flavors

Who says it’s too early to start talking about the summer? Pepsi is ready to dive right into the season with the introduction of its two new seasonal flavors: lime and peach.

Pepsi teamed up with celebrity chef Bobby Flay to promote the new limited-edition lime Pepsi and peach Pepsi products as the perfect soda pairing with everyone’s favorite summer meal: barbecue!

MORE:Soda, pop or Coke: Here’s what people call soft drinks in each state

“Whether you’re enjoying fall-off-the-bone ribs, juicy burgers, or perfectly smoked brisket, Pepsi makes each bite pop for a truly memorable meal,” Flay said in a press release introducing the new Pepsi products.

Pepsi

After replacing Sierra Mist with a new lemon-lime soda, Starry, last year, Pepsi said it chose to add lime and peach to their product line because both have a “sweet, refreshing taste” that works well at the quintessential American cookout.

“The tangy citrus bite of lime and the plush sweetness of a ripe peach are popular and nostalgic summertime flavor profiles,” the company said in the press release.

Both the lime and peach Pepsi beverages will be available to purchase nationwide in either 12-ounce cans or 20-ounce bottles.

Pepsi

Pepsi did not announce a specific release date for its new flavors — the company only said they would be available “soon.” However, you can visit the online Pepsi product locator over the next days and weeks to track down where you can find them.

To kick off the summer grilling and Pepsi season, the beverage company has a sweepstakes and a cash-back giveaway for its customers. Enter the Epic Summer BBQ Giveaway starting at noon ET on April 22 by going to the Better with Pepsi website. Or, scan a participating Pepsi 12-ounce can or 20-ounce bottle to enter.

Get the cash-back deal by scanning the code in-store — or go to Pepsi’s deal website to submit a receipt showing the purchase of a food item and Pepsi product together at any food service or retail location. You’ll receive up to $2.50 cash back through PayPal or Venmo.

Pepsi is launching two new summery flavors originally appeared on Simplemost.com