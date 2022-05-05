This $26 Amazon Find Makes Cleaning Pet Hair On And Under Furniture A Breeze

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While pets fill our lives with warmth, companionship and joy, there are a few drawbacks to having a furry friend. The fur, for one thing.

Unless you’ve got a hypoallergenic breed, there’s a good chance your dog or cat drops loose hair all over the house, forcing you to vacuum much more often than you’d like. Of course, even when you vacuum religiously, there are spots that tend to get missed unless you’re doing one of those whole-house deep cleans where you move the furniture and go wild.

Underneath heavy pieces of furniture like your couch, bed, dresser, entertainment center or bookshelves are prime examples.

Pet-lovers — and general fans of a totally clean house — swear by a low-cost tool on Amazon that is designed to get into tight spots and grab all the hair, dust and grime it touches. The secret behind the Large Mega Floor Lint Roller from Smart Design is its simplicity. As the name suggests, it’s a large version of the sticky lint roller you’d use to get pet hair off of upholstery and clothing popped onto an extra-long handle.

The secret to this handy lint roller is its handle, which extends from 12 to 42 inches in length, allowing you to use it for plenty of cleaning jobs. The sticky sheets are 10-inches wide, making them cover a much bigger surface area than most lint rollers.

The Smart Design Large Mega Floor Lint Roller sells for about $26 on Amazon, where it has around 3,000 reviews so far, many of which are glowing. It’s got an overall grade of 4.5 stars out of five, with nearly three out of four users giving it a perfect mark.

Many of the positive reviews rave about how sticky the sheets are, with one cat owner saying they were “simultaneously horrified and satisfied” while using the device. The horror came from how much more hair and other loveliness it grabbed than they expected. Other five-star reviews talk about the simplicity of the whole process and how effective it is at removing hair from carpet.

About 10% of the reviews gave it a score of three stars or fewer, with the most common complaint being that the sheets are difficult to peel off and that you’ll need to replace the roll often.

The initial buy comes with one roll of 25 sheets, but you can order more on Amazon, including a two-pack or six-pack of 50-sheet rolls. It comes out to less than $8 a roll if you opt for the six-pack.

Do you have any secrets to picking up pet hair from the tough-to-reach spots in your house?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.