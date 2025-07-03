Congress on the verge of passing Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

House Republicans are poised to pass President Donald Trump’s sweeping legislative package, dubbed the “big, beautiful bill,” after working through the night to secure enough support.

A small group of GOP holdouts ultimately relented, voting to clear a key procedural hurdle that will allow the bill to go before the full House on Thursday.

The legislation would allow Trump to fulfill several of his campaign promises. It includes a $4.5 trillion extension of tax cuts first implemented during his initial term in office.

RELATED STORY | Judge blocks Trump's order barring asylum access at border

Roughly $350 billion would go toward national security efforts, including funding for Trump’s deportation agenda.

The bill would also allow many workers to deduct tips and overtime pay from their taxable income. Most Americans earning $75,000 or less annually would be eligible for up to a $6,000 deduction.

Democrats have railed against the bill, arguing that low-income Americans will bear the brunt of the cost.

RELATED STORY | Mayors, doctor groups sue over Trump's efforts to restrict Obamacare enrollment

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the legislation would add $3.3 trillion to the federal deficit and lead to nearly 12 million more Americans losing health coverage.

A key provision introduces new Medicaid work requirements, set to take effect Dec. 31, 2026. States would be required to verify that able-bodied adults work at least 80 hours per month to remain eligible.

The bill would also shift the costs of food assistance programs such as SNAP to state governments beginning in fiscal year 2028.

Trump has said he wants a final version of the bill on his desk by July 4.