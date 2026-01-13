Former special counsel Jack Smith to testify publicly before House panel

The American public will get a chance to hear directly from former Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan announced that Smith will testify in a public hearing on Jan. 22.

The hearing will focus on Smith's investigations into President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Smith testified for eight hours in a closed-door hearing in December, saying he believed he could prove his case in a court of law.

His legal team requested the opportunity for a public appearance, which Jordan insisted would always take place.

The public hearing will provide Republicans with the chance to openly question Smith's investigation methods and decisions. Meanwhile, Democrats plan to use the opportunity to highlight the evidence that led to criminal charges against Trump.

The president has continually denied any wrongdoing, arguing that the Justice Department was weaponized against him.

Smith eventually dropped the case against Trump after he won the 2024 presidential election. He resigned shortly after.

