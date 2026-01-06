House Democrats allege 33 pardoned Jan. 6 rioters have committed new crimes

House Democrats have released new reports ahead of the fifth anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The reports examine where participants in the attack are today.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said at least 33 pardoned Jan. 6 rioters have committed additional crimes since the Capitol breach.

RELATED STORY | This Jan. 6 plaque was made to honor law enforcement. It's nowhere to be found at the Capitol

“Where are we now as a society five years after Jan. 6? One significant clue is to look at where the various participants — both the perpetrators of violence against the Constitution and its ardent defenders — are now in their lives and careers,” Raskin said.

The report details offenses including child sexual assault, rape, kidnapping and domestic violence.

Democrats allege that President Donald Trump has installed insurrectionists and co-conspirators at the highest levels of his administration. They say more than 1,600 alleged rioters were pardoned by Trump, including some convicted of felony assault or weapons charges.

RELATED STORY | Trump sues BBC for $10 billion, accusing it of defamation over editing of president's Jan. 6 speech

Trump, however, has argued that the prosecutions were politically motivated and an example of what he calls the “weaponization” of the federal government.

“The prior administration and allies throughout the country engaged in an unprecedented, third-world weaponization of prosecutorial power to upend the democratic process. It targeted individuals who voiced opposition to the prior administration’s policies with numerous federal investigations and politically motivated funding revocations, which cost Americans access to needed services,” the Trump administration said on the president’s first day of his second term.

The reports also profile democracy advocates who have been fired or demoted.