Senate prepares for crucial vote on President Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" amid Medicaid concerns

The Senate could vote this week on President Donald Trump's sweeping domestic policy legislation. President Trump has called on lawmakers to finalize the bill by July 4.

President Trump calls it his "Big, Beautiful Bill," but Democrats argue there's nothing "beautiful" about it. GOP leaders are scrambling to secure enough support to pass it with a simple majority.

The spending bill is popular among most Republicans, but a handful of members within the caucus have expressed concerns about its provisions. One sticking point is Medicaid. The Senate plan could cut it more deeply than the House version. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates more than 8 million Americans may lose health insurance if this Medicaid change, along with others, becomes law through this tax bill.

The bill also would extend trillions of dollars in tax cuts and raise the debt ceiling.

President Trump is piling pressure on Congress. In a social media post on Tuesday, he said members should lock themselves in a room if necessary to get the deal done.

“To my friends in the Senate, lock yourself in a room if you must, don’t go home, and GET THE DEAL DONE THIS WEEK,” he wrote on Truth Social.

At least three House Republicans have said they will oppose the Senate version without deeper spending cuts.