Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to resign next month

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard will step down from the Trump administration next month, she informed President Donald Trump on Friday.

In a resignation letter, Gabbard said she is leaving the post to support her husband, Abraham, who has been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

“Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026,” she wrote. “My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

Gabbard added that she is committed to a "smooth transition." Trump said that Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as acting director.

"She, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together," Trump said. "I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever. Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her."

Gabbard has come under scrutiny from Democrats after stating in 2025 that she did not believe Iran was working on building nuclear weapons. Trump has largely cited his desire to prevent Iran from building nuclear weapons as justification for launching an attack on the nation.

Gabbard was confirmed to the role weeks after Trump began his second term in 2025. She previously served as a Democratic member of Congress and was a presidential candidate before joining the Republican Party and endorsing Trump. Her confirmation did not receive bipartisan support, and former Republican Leader Mitch McConnell voted against it.

Her resignation comes days after reports surfaced that Gabbard's policy deputy Amaryllis Fox Kennedy would resign. The Washington Post reported that Fox Kennedy disagreed with the Trump administration's decision to launch an attack on Iran.

Fox Kennedy said after the Washington Post's report that she was supportive of the president's agenda.