California votes to redraw its congressional districts, countering GOP moves in Texas

Voters in California on Tuesday are projected to approve a ballot measure to redraw the state's congressional maps, which could give Democrats a new five-seat edge in the House of Representatives.

The redrawing is a response to similar GOP efforts in Texas, where Republicans recently redrew boundaries to strengthen their hold on key seats.

Under the new rules, California will move forward with a redrawing of electoral districts only after GOP-led states do so first. Its changes would remain in force until elections in 2030.

In August, Lawmakers in California approved a bill that stipulated if voters approved the new maps, they would be used for the 2026 midterms.

RELATED STORY | California is moving forward with a partisan redistricting effort to counter Texas' move

Redrawing congressional districts typically happens once a decade, based on data from the U.S. Census. California typically relies on an independent commission to outline its maps.

But California Governor Gavin Newsom has said the change is a necessary counter to Republican efforts nationwide.

“We can’t stand back and watch this democracy disappear district by district all across the country," Newsom said in August.

"Donald Trump, you have poked the bear and we will punch back."

GOP election monitors draw concern from Democrats

In October, the Department of Justice announced it would send federal election monitors to five counties in California, in response to a specific request from the California Republican Party.

Because the election in California focused solely on state and local matters and not federal issues, it’s unusual for federal monitors to participate, experts say.

“This is not a federal election. The US DOJ has no business or basis to interfere with this election. This is solely about whether California amends our state constitution,” echoed Brandon Richards, a spokesman for California Governor Gavin Newsom. “This administration has made no secret of its goal to undermine free and fair elections. Deploying these federal forces appears to be an intimidation tactic meant for one thing: suppress the vote."