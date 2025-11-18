Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
State Department approves potential sale of Patriot missiles to Ukraine

The total value of the sale is estimated at $105 million.
Sean Murphy / AP
The U.S. State Department says it will approve the potential sale of upgraded Patriot missile systems to Ukraine.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," the statement read.

The total value of the sale is estimated at $105 million.

The release noted that the sale of missiles would not negatively affect U.S. defense readiness.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

