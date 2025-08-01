Harris calls US political system 'broken' in first interview since election loss

Former Vice President Kamala Harris says the U.S. political system is "broken."

Harris made the comment on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," her first interview since losing the presidential election to Donald Trump.

Asked whether her decision not to pursue the California governor’s office was because she hoped to run for a different office — possibly president again — Harris told Colbert, "No."

"For now, I don't want to go back into the system. I want to travel the country, I want to listen to people, I want to talk with people, and I don't want it to be transactional where I'm asking for their vote," she said.

Harris added that she wants to remind Americans that the country was founded on the idea of democracy, and that people have the power to change what they don’t like about their government.

"You can never let anyone take your power from you, and for me, that's what I would like to remind folks of," Harris said.

The former vice president was in the presidential race for 107 days following President Joe Biden's decision to drop out.

She has since written a book about the whirlwind experience.

"There are things I would do differently," Harris said, while noting she was grateful for her team and supporters who rallied around her candidacy.

Her memoir, "107 Days," is scheduled to be released on Sept. 23.