ICE agents denied access to Dodger Stadium in California

Agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were turned away Thursday after they tried to enter the Los Angeles Dodgers' stadium grounds, the team said in a social media post.

The baseball team denied ICE access to its property after it tried to enter parking lots owned by the team.

Images published Thursday showed ICE personnel congregating in a parking lot just outside the Dodgers' property. Local media reported ICE was staging in the area as it conducted immigration raids nearby.

It was not clear whether any enforcement action was directed at Dodgers property.

ICE's presence also appeared to draw a small crowd of peaceful counterprotesters.

RELATED STORY | Trump directs ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities

The Dodgers on Thursday were expected to announce community efforts to assist local immigrants who have been affected by recent ICE enforcement raids and subsequent protests.

Those raids have already drawn unofficial acknowledgment from some associated with the team.

Dodgers player Enrique Hernández posted on Instagram in support of the city's immigrant population and singer Nezza delivered a viral rendition of the U.S. national anthem in Spanish — against the team's wishes — ahead of a game on June 14.