Minneapolis community holds vigil for woman shot and killed by ICE

A crowd of peaceful demonstrators held an evening vigil Wednesday in Minneapolis, in the neighborhood where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a driver earlier in the day.

The vigil began at the intersection where the shooting took place. Demonstrators held candles and lights aloft, as well as signs emblazoned with the word "remember" and a graphic of a butterfly. Other signs called for the expulsion of ICE from the city.

Giovanna Dell'Orto/AP Demonstrators gather during a vigil near where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto)

The Rev. Ingrid Rasmussen, who is a pastor of the community's Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, said clergy attended the vigil “to be in community with a neighborhood that’s hurting and a city that feels under siege.”

After the shooting, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey accused immigration agents of “causing chaos," telling them to get the f*** out of the city.

"What I can tell you is the narrative that this was just done in self-defense is a garbage narrative," Frey said. "That is not true. It has no truth."

The Minnesota Star Tribune reported that the victim has been identified by their mother as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. The Scripps News Group can also confirm that the car she was driving was registered to an address in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the state Department of Revenue.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem referred to the incident as "an act of domestic terrorism" and said the ICE agent acted in self defense.

