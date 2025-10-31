Judge says Trump administration can’t suspend SNAP benefits during shutdown

A federal judge ruled Friday that the Trump administration cannot suspend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the government shutdown, finding the move would likely violate federal law.

The ruling came after several states sued the federal government, arguing the Agriculture Department’s decision to suspend all SNAP payments starting Nov. 1 would unlawfully cut off aid to millions of low-income families.

While the federal judge's ruling says the administration cannot suspend SNAP benefits, it stopped short of issuing a full restraining order. She directed the department to report back by Monday, Nov. 3, on whether it will issue at least reduced SNAP benefits for November and to outline whether it plans to use contingency funds alone or combine them with other available money to provide full benefits.

Under the ruling, payments could still be temporarily reduced depending on available funds.

More than 40 million Americans rely on SNAP each month for food assistance.

