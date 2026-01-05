Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced he is not seeking a third term

Julia Nikhinson/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democrats' 2024 vice presidential candidate, said he will not run for a third term.

Walz is scheduled to hold a press conference at noon ET on Monday in St. Paul.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

