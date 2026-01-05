Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced he is not seeking a third term

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democrats' 2024 vice presidential candidate, said he will not run for a third term.
Walz is scheduled to hold a press conference at noon ET on Monday in St. Paul.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democrats' 2024 vice presidential candidate, said he will not run for a third term.
Walz is scheduled to hold a press conference at noon ET on Monday in St. Paul.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.
,
Day
Conditions
HI / LO
Precip
Monday
01/05/2026
Mostly Cloudy
62° / 47°
4%
Tuesday
01/06/2026
Partly Cloudy
61° / 44°
3%
Wednesday
01/07/2026
Partly Cloudy
57° / 45°
13%
Thursday
01/08/2026
Partly Cloudy
52° / 39°
18%
Friday
01/09/2026
Partly Cloudy
54° / 37°
6%
Saturday
01/10/2026
Sunny
57° / 38°
4%
Sunday
01/11/2026
Sunny
56° / 39°
4%
Monday
01/12/2026
Partly Cloudy
57° / 39°
5%