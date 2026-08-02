Sen. Bernie Moreno says Rep. Max Miller ‘should not serve’ in Congress over abuse allegations

Ohio GOP Sen. Bernie Moreno on Sunday said his former son-in-law, Republican Rep. Max Miller, “should not serve” in Congress because of abuse allegations levied by Moreno’s daughter against Miller.

“As he has admitted privately, Max Miller needs serious psychological help,” Moreno said on X. “He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter.”

“He should not serve in the House of Representatives,” Moreno said.

Moreno’s statement came shortly after Miller appeared on a livestream in which he denied allegations of abuse and said he’s staying in his race. “I’m not getting out of this race, and I’m winning in November,” Miller said.

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The statement from Moreno marked his first extensive public comment on the abuse allegations that have embroiled Miller for months and that could threaten the congressman’s chances to be reelected to represent Ohio’s 7th District. President Donald Trump won the district by 11 points in 2024, and it has long been considered a solidly safe Republican seat.

Responding to his former father-in-law’s statement, Miller said on X: “You know this isn’t true and the only reason you are speaking out now is to hide from your own media circus.”

Miller was married to Moreno’s daughter, Emily Moreno, from 2022 to 2025, and they share a daughter. Their divorce led to a highly contentious and public custody battle.

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In a statement responding to Miller’s livestream, during which Miller said no court or government agency had substantiated the allegations, a spokesperson for Emily Moreno said there is a “documented trove of evidence that Miller has a history of violent and dangerous behavior and no amount of victim shaming will change that.”

“It is despicable and abhorrent that Miller lied on an unhinged and humiliating video for their daughter to watch one day,” Stefan Mychajliw said. “No loving parent would have ever used their daughter as a PR pawn to save their own political career.”

Republican control of the House could be imperiled if Miller loses the race against his Democratic opponent, Brian Poindexter.

If Miller were to drop out of the race, the deadline for the Ohio GOP to replace him on this fall’s ballot is August 10.

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